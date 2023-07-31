Anju Thomas's Pak visit: MP police to probe int'l conspiracy angle, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal, July 31 Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said the Special Branch (SB) of state police have been directed to investigate the "international conspiracy" angle in Anju Thomas's visit to Pakistan.

Briefing the press here, Mishra said the state police will examine the "international conspiracy" angle in the episode involving a 34-year-old Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend.

Anju, who is now known as Fatima after converting to Islam - on July 25, married her 29-year-old Pakistan-based Nasrullah.

As per the reports, Anju, whose parents live in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, came into contact with Nasrullah in 2019.

On Saturday, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Anju and Nasrullah at their residence.

He presented Anju a cheque, with an undisclosed amount, and a land document in the presence of her husband to make her feel at home in Pakistan.

"The fact that Anju is being welcomed in Pakistan and getting gifts is raising several doubts. That's why I have directed the special branch of police to examine the case minutely, to rule out any international conspiracy," Mishra said.

Last week, Anju's father Gaya Thomas said, "She went to Pakistan leaving her two children and husband behind. She did not even think about her children. If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband first. She is dead for us."

