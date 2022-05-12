Anti-encroachment drive: Protest begins in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, AAP MLA on spot

New Delhi, May 12 Protests erupted in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area where the anti-encroachment drive was taking place. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was at the spot where people gathered against the Municipal Corporation officials.

As per latest reports, two five-storey under construction buildings were being demolished. "The building was being constructed for the past one year," a local said.

The AAP MLA was seen talking to the police officials.

While speaking to the media, he accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of poor people.

"You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people's houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area," the AAP MLA said.

The situation is currently volatile in the area. There is heavy deployment of police and paramilitary in the area.

