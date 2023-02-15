Anti-terrorism court in Islamabad rejects Imran's bail plea

Islamabad, Feb 15 An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected PTI chief Imran Khan's bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the former premier failed to appear before the judge, media reports said.

Khan was on interim bail in the case and the court provided him the opportunity to appear before it on Wednesday, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, the hearing commenced without Khan under ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas. Khan's lawyer Babar Awan presented his arguments and made submissions before the court.

He maintained that the terrorism section did not apply to the case and highlighted that if the court gave that finding, the case could be transferred to another court.

The judge stated that the merit case could not be heard without the accused present, and that the current hearing was regarding the former premier's bail application, The Express Tribune reported.

The lawyer maintained that Khan could not travel for 'genuine reasons' and that no recovery was needed from Khan in the case. He added that Pakistan is the only country where the entire cabinet is thinking of arresting the PTI chief.

The judge stated that the court would set precedents that would be fixed forever, adding that he would give the same relief to a powerful person as he would to the common man, The Express Tribune reported.

Awan said that an additional sessions judge had granted Khan interim bail till February 27 and requested the ATC do the same. He reiterated that the deposed premier "tried but was unable to travel".

