Anurag Thakur slams Oppn for 'not reducing' VAT on fuels, says BJP-ruled states did months before

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for comparing the Excise Duty on petrol and diesel, and said that the Opposition-ruled states have not reduced the taxes despite the BJP-ruled states having done so before.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the opposition-ruled states to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to the people from the price hike.

Speaking to the reporters here, Thakur said, "The BJP ruled states had reduced the taxes on petrol and diesel months before which had benefitted the common man. The tax collection was reduced and the states had to bear the loss of crores of rupees, but the BJP-ruled states gave benefits to the people. But the Opposition only looks at the Centre but does not reduce the taxes in their own states. What is the reason? Don't they want to benefit the people who have voted them to power?"

Asked about the Cabinet's decision to upgrade 2G mobile services to 4G at the security sites in Left Wing Extremist areas, he said that 2,542 towers would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2,426 crore.

"The decision has been taken to upgrade the 2G mobile services to 4G at the security sites in LWE areas. 2,542 towers would be upgraded which would attract the cost of Rs 2,426 crore. The 2G services would continue till the time 4G services are rolled out," he said.

Notably, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project for upgrading 2G mobile services to 4G at security sites in LWE areas.

"A historic decision was taken in today's cabinet that there will be no burden on the farmers. In 2021, per bag subsidy on DAP was Rs 512. Today the subsidy per DAP bag will be Rs 2,500. Government of India will spend Rs 60,939 crore as subsidy on P&K fertilizers for Kharif crop," Thakur said elaborating on the Cabinet decisions.

The Union Minister also said that Jammu And Kashmir will not only fulfil its power needs but also can sell surplus electricity to the rest part of India, thus creating the opportunity to earn crores of Rupees.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited J-K recently, he announced that the UT will be made Aatma Nirbhar in the field of electricity. Not only it will fulfil the power needs of the UT, but also the surplus electricity can be sold to the rest of the parts of the country which would be an opportunity for the UT to earn crores of Rupees," Thakur said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the investment of Rs 4,526.12 crore for the 540 Megawatt (MW) Kwar Hydro Electric Project located on river Chenab, in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, PM Modi on his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore in the Union Territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

