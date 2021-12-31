Any vehicle carrying Samajwadi Party's flag indicates person sitting inside would be a goon: Yogi Aditayanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over conspiring to create disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and said that any vehicle which carries the SP flag indicates that the person sitting inside would be a 'goon'.

Addressing a public rally in Raebareli, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "If you ask someone about the SP, they would say that car which holds the SP's party flag, the person sitting inside will definitely be a goon."

"SP's flag is the symbol of anarchy. Even during the inauguration of Kanpur Metro, the SP workers tried to incite riots," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Police, earlier on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers from Kanpur for conspiring to create disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

Prime Minister was in Kanpur on Tuesday for inaugurating the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and participated in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Adityanath also took a jibe on the arrest of the perfume businessman Peeyush Jain over the recovery of unaccounted cash and gold from his possession and said, "The money assigned for the development of the state were transferred to the pockets of the people in power. The money is being retrieved by breaking the walls."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also taken a dig over the perfume trader Peeyush Jain's arrest.

The Kanpur-based businessman was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold, and sandalwood.

The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor