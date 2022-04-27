Appropriate coal stocks in country: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, April 27 The government on Wednesday said there is an appropriate amount of coal stocks in the country and there is no need to panic.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "The country has enough coal stock. The thermal power plants have more than 9 days' coal stock... the situation is reviewed each day."

He said the coal stocks are sufficient in the country and there is no need to panic.

On Monday, Power Minister R.K. Singh and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting here to discuss short-term and long-term strategies for dealing with the situation.

Singh had urged all stakeholders at the Central and state level to work hand in hand for unhindered power supply. He urged the power gencos to own freight rakes under the Railways Ministry scheme to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply.

Issues discussed included increasing operational efficiency for loading and unloading of coal, increasing percentage of rakes allotment for power sector, and other logistics issues.

The Congress has attacked the government on the power crisis, with Rahul Gandhi saying: "India is in the midst of a severe power crisis. In most states, common people are being forced to bear 8-hour power cuts."

He said he had warned the Modi government that lack of coal stocks will spell torment for the country as power demand peaks.

