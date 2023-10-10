Arab FMs to hold emergency meeting over Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Cairo, Oct 10 Arab foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to stop the ongoing conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, the Arab League (AL) has announced.

The meeting will be held at the request of Palestine and headed by Morocco, the current president of the AL Council at the ministerial level, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the pan-Arab body.

Participants of the meeting are scheduled to discuss political action at the Arab and international levels to tackle the conflict, according to the AL.

Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported on Monday that the death toll from Hamas' attack on southern Israel rose to more than 900.

The death toll and injuries from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have risen to 687 and 3,726, respectively, according to the latest update by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Monday.

