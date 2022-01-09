Arab League welcomes UN to assist political transition in Sudan

Cairo, Jan 9 The Arab League (AL) has welcomed an announcement by the UN to work with the Sudanese sides for facilitating political transition and tackling difficulties amid stalemate following the prime minister's resignation last week.

In a statement, the AL reiterated the importance of tackling all reasons for political, social and economic instability in Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The pan-Arab body is willing to fully cooperate with the UN for reaching consensus that could contribute in meeting the Sudanese aspirations of peace, stability, development, and democracy," said the statement.

The UN said earlier that it would hold talks in Sudan aimed at salvaging a democratic transition.

Volker Perthes, special representative of the UN secretary-general for Sudan, said in a statement the UN-facilitated political process would seek a "sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace" in the country.

