Arunachal declares 2022-23 as year of e-governance

Itanagar, Aug 19 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that his government has declared the year 2022-23 as "year of e-governance", and launched the initiative of ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar' (government at your doorstep) to bring citizens closer to the government.

The Chief Minister said that under the ambitious e-governance scheme, 100 per cent e-office is already implemented in the state Civil Secretariat besides adopting e-Assembly and e-Cabinet modules.

"Till date, we have electronically moved 8,10,350 files through e-offices and I must say the file movement has become transparent as well as fast. It has also pushed accountability as it is now easy to locate in which department or on whose table a particular file is pending," he said.

The Chief Minister while addressing the two-day Regional Conference on 'Bringing Citizens and Government Closer through Administrative Reforms', said till date, we have conducted 17 e-Pragati review meetings, in which we have reviewed and fast tracked more than 200 projects and schemes with deputy commissioners and line departments.

Khandu further informed that the govt has identified 22 sectors for on boarding on the e-office platform while rest of the offices including those in the districts have been directed to get onboard by October this year.

He informed that more than 1,000 "Sarkar Aapke Dwar" camps have been held in the last five years benefitting more than 12 lakh people.

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR & PG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Arunachal Pradesh government.

As per the MoU, the DAR & PG would collaborate with the state government to develop a District Good Governance Portal for monitoring the performance of each district on a monthly basis and help in benchmarking performance besides helping the state in up gradation of e-office version in a phased manner, the central minister said.

Singh said that further, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) under DAR & PG would organise Mid-Career Building Programs in Governance for 500 officers of Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Services over the next 5 years.

The Regional Conferences are organized with a view to bring national and state level organisations along with other stakeholders including NGOs, intelligentsia, media etc., on the same platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of good governance practices.

Senior officers of the Central and state governments responsible for implementing good governance practices and officials from cutting-edge level participated in the Conference.

This is the first time that the regional conference has been held in northeast India.

