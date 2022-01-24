Arvind Kejriwal condemns sacrilege attempt at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and said that a plot is going on to disturb the peace of Punjab.

"Plot to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab is ongoing. The attempt of sacrilege in Shri Kali Mata Mandir of Patiala is highly condemnable. The accused should be given strict punishment," Kejriwal tweeted.

"A few days ago there was an attempt of sacrilege in Harmandir Sahib. Conspirators behind the incidents of sacrilege should be exposed and punished severely," he added.

Meanwhile, the Patiala Superintendent of police said that the police will verify the alleged sacrilege incident at Sri Kali Mata Mandir and action will be taken against the accused.

"We'll verify the alleged sacrilege incident, we'll take action against the accused," said Harpal Singh, Superintendent of Police, Patiala city.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to Twitter to inform about the alleged sacrilege incident.

"Today around 2.30 pm, a person arrived at Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and climbed on the threshold where the idol of Sri Kali Mata Ji was installed. Following this, he was caught and handed over to the police," Channi tweeted.

Earlier, A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, earlier on December 18.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

