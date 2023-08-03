ASEAN countries agree to develop sustainable, inclusive cities

Jakarta, Aug 3 Governors and Mayors of regions from the ASEAN have signed a joint declaration to develop sustainable, inclusive and resilient cities across the Southeast Asia region.

The joint declaration was made on the last day of the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC) and ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF) held in Jakarta on August1-2. The meeting gathered nearly 500 participants, consisting of governors, mayors and representatives from regional governments of ASEAN countries, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The declaration contains an agreement that aims to strengthen our cooperation to establish sustainable urban living in order to support the development of the ASEAN community," Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono said in his closing remarks.

"We believe that sustainable urban development will support the collective goal of ASEAN to strengthen our position as the centre of regional economic growth," Hartono added.

