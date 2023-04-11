'Asked' not to contest, former K'taka CM Jagadish Shettar refuses to give into BJP leadership

Bengaluru, April 11 Rumblings have begun even before the ruling BJP in Karnataka has announced its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls. Amid reports that he is being denied a ticket to contest the elections, BJP veteran Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday requested the party high command to reconsider its decision. At the same time, the six-time MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad constituency also struck a defiant note by stating that he would certainly contest.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday evening, Shettar who is also a former chief minister, claimed that he had received a phone call at the last moment from the high command in this regard.

"I am very disappointed. For more than three decades I have worked for the party and helped build it. If they had intimated me 2-3 months ago, I would have accepted it. But I have already begun campaigning and just a few days ahead of filing the nominations, it has been conveyed to me not to contest," he added.

The six-time MLA who smells victory for the seventh time, is in no mood to accede to the high command's wishes.

"When they asked me not to contest, I asked them to reconsider their decision but made it clear that I will contest at any cost. I asked them whether I'm facing any anti-incumbency wave or allegations. I am confident they will consider my request," Shettar said.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled for May 10 while the results are slated for May 13.

