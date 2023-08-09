Assam Cabinet takes slew of decisions, approves financial aid to Asha workers

New Delhi, Aug 9 The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday took a slew of important decisions, including approval for conducting 'Khel Maharan' to identify and nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level in the state.

The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Assam House here on Wednesday evening.

The Cabinet decided to extend a one-time gratitude benefit of Rs 2 lakh to ASHA workers who have rendered a minimum of 10 years on relinquishment of their services after attaining 60 years of age, a government official said.

The Cabinet also decided to provide a one-time gratitude benefit for Rs 3 lakh to ASHA supervisors on relinquishment of their services after attaining 60 years of age.

"ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors will be eligible for a one-time gratitude benefit of Rs 1 lakh in case of resignation or relinquishment of voluntary service before attaining 60 years of age, but after rendering continuous voluntary service for a minimum of 10 years," the official said.

The Cabinet also decided to accord approval for viability gap funding under non UDAN scheme for Guwahati-Jorhat route in order to provide a fillip to regional air connectivity.

It also approved conducting Khel Maharan to identify and nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level. The state-level events will be organised in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar and Diphu.

The competition is scheduled to begin from November 1 and will conclude around January 10 next year. The total budget approved for the event is Rs 62.86 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the reservation policy in admission to ITIs for Ahom, Moran, Motak, Chutia and Koch Rajbongshi communities in a bid to ensure equitable representation to students from the backward communities, the official said.

