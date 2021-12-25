Assam CM asks BJP leaders to give up their PSO

Guwahati, Dec 25 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked the BJP leaders and party functionaries to give up their personal security officer (PSO), saying "this is a culture of the Congress party".

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said: "I will ask the state BJP president (Bhabesh Kalita) to impress upon the party leaders to give up PSOs.

"There is no need for PSOs. This is the Congress party's culture. We do not have any threat to life as we have done nothing wrong," the Chief Minister said while addressing a function in Guwahati on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 97th birth anniversary.

He said: "We do not need PSO to open the doors of the cars, we have the strength to open our doors. I was in the Congress party. I have a list of such types of practices which the Congress party patronage."

Referring to Vajpayee, the Chief Minister said that his contribution in Assam and the northeast region's development would always be cherished.

"As we celebrate Su-Sashan Divas (good governance day) to mark the occasion, it is time to reaffirm our commitment towards delivering highest standards of public service through the best governance practices," Sarma tweeted.

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bhabesh Kalita said: "We must be with the people and must not do things which do not allow us to be with the people."

