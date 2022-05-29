Assam CM issues show-cause notice to minister Sanjay Kishan for apologising to ULFA-I chief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a show-cause notice to his cabinet colleague and Tea Tribes and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan for apologising to the chief of banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) Paresh Baruah.

According to Sources, the Assam Chief Minister asked the Minister of Tribes and Employment department to explain why he had apologised to Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom.

Earlier, the Assam Minister and BJP legislator from Tinsukia, Sanjoy Kishan, on May 15, publicly apologized for his remark against Paresh Baruah after receiving a threat from the militant outfit following his statement against the ULFA-I chief.

Kishan had said sorry to the ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah for calling him a 'liar'.

Baruah had asked Kishan to either apologise for his remark or be "boycotted" from entering Assam's Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

