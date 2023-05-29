Assam: CM Sarma expresses grief over Guwahati accident

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the road accident in Guwahati's Jalukbari area and assured of providing all possible medical assistance to the injured.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured," the CM said on Twitter.

At least seven students were killed and six others were left injured after the road accident at the Jalukbari area in Assam's Guwahati late Sunday night.

According to police, one speedy four-wheeler which was coming from the Azara area crossed over the divider and crashed into a goods carrier vehicle on the opposite lane.

Seven people travelling in the four-wheeler died and six others including three from the goods carrier truck sustained injuries.

The deceased were the students of Assam Engineering College, the police said.

The injured persons were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

