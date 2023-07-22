Assam Congress stages protests over Manipur unrest

Guwahati, July 22 The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and its various wings on Friday held separate protests on Friday to denounce the unrest in Manipur and show support for the two ladies whose naked parade video went viral.

The APCC held an evening earthen lamp lighting programme in Guwahati's Rajiv Bhawan, the state headquarters of the Congress party.

As a sign of support for the two women, opposition party leaders and members attended the programme.

On July 19, a video that showed two tribal women being paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men had gone viral.

Four suspects have been arrested so far and sent to 11 days in police custody.

The opposition party's district women's wings organised protests against the prevailing situation in the neighbouring state.

At Rajiv Bhawan, a demonstration was also organised by the women's wing of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

They sloganeered against the ruling BJP government in Manipur and demanded that the offenders face harsh punishment.

Meanwhile, members of the Youth Congress also organised another protest at Rajiv Bhawan.

Police arrested the protesters for a while before releasing them when they attempted to hold rallies on the main road in the city.

