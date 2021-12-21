Assam Minister launches cleanliness drive in Deepor Beel lake

Guwahati, Dec 21 Assams Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, on Tuesday launched a cleanliness drive in the picturesque Deepor Beel lake, a Ramsar site, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Deepor Beel, Rudrasagar in Tripura and Loktak in Manipur are the three lakes in northeast India which are categorised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, which provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

Officials said that as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov' campaign, the cleanliness drive ('shramdaan') was launched at the Deepor Beel lake to remove water hyacinth and various other weeds from the water body.

At a function held on the occasion at the Tower Camp, Suklabaidya called for conservation of the wetland and to keep the water free from pollution.

He said the lake is a haven for migratory birds and fish, besides being a picturesque site.

The minister, who also holds the Fisheries and Excise portfolios, urged everyone to keep Deepor Beel free from pollution and encroachment.

He also administered a pledge to school students to work for the conservation of wetlands and biodiversity of Assam.

Forest officials said that the cleanliness drive in Deepor Beel would continue for the next few weeks.

Deepor Beel, a permanent freshwater lake, is one of the largest lakes in the Brahmaputra valley.

