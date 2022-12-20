Assam Opposition stages walkout from Assembly after refused discussion over eviction issue

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday walked out from the Assam assembly on the first day of its winter session.

As per AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, the Opposition AIUDF staged a walkout after the Speaker of the assembly refused to allow their demands seeking discussion on the eviction drive in various places in the state.

"AIUDF walked out from the Assam assembly after the Speaker did not allow our demand to discuss on the issue of eviction drive by the state government in various places of the state," Aminul Islam said.

It is pertinent to mention that the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began today for five days. In the session, more than 20 bills are likely to be presented.

"It will be a session of 5 days. More than 20 bills are going to be presented in the Assembly. A lot of things related to the development of the state will be discussed," State Minister Pijush Hazarika said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor