Assam's physically-challenged artist gifts painting to PM Modi

Silchar (Assam), July 22 Abhijeet Gotani, a physically challenged painter from Assam's Silchar on Friday presented a collage of paintings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The collage showcases Modi's different stages of life from his childhood days to becoming the country's Prime Minister.

Abhijeet, 24, unable to speak and listen, along with his mother Lalita Gotani met the Prime Minister and presented the paintings in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister later tweeted: "A heart-warming moment as PM Modi showered his blessings on Abhijeet Gotani, a divyang artist from Silchar, who met the PM along with his mother Lalita Gotani to present a portrait made by him. Happy to be present during the meeting."

Tagging a video of the event, Sarma in another tweet said: "Watch this incredible story of extraordinary determination of Assam's Abhijeet Gotani, who symbolises a new power of determination, resilience and overcoming odds. And the ability to express with conviction! Grateful to PM Narendra Modi for his blessings."

A resident of Rangirkhari in Silchar, after passing the Higher Secondary examinations with distinctions from Maharishi Vidya Mandir (in Silchar), Abhijeet completed his graduation from Lalit Jain Commerce College, before obtaining a degree in Fine Arts.

Overcoming his physical problems Abhijeet's tenacity and conviction impressed the Prime Minister who blessed the talented artist to move ahead in the days to come, the Assam Chief Minister said.

Recalling Abhijeet's school days, one of his teachers, Bireswar Bhattacharjee said: "I taught Abhijit during his student life in Maharishi Vidya Mandir. He was brilliant in studies, painting and cricket.

"In spite of being a divyang, he was very hard-working. I am very happy to see Abhijit today meeting our Prime Minister. His hard work and dedication will fetch him many more such glorious moments in his life."

Painted by him, Abhijeet earlier tried to present a portrait of President Ram Nath Kovind during the latter's visit to Assam a few years ago but could not do so due to protocol related issues.

