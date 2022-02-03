Assembly Elections 2022: AAP leader threatens 'Jail' to BJP worker

AAP on Thursday threatened BJP workers to jail, the AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated "Don't be afraid of the cases of the BJP government, don't be afraid of their lathis and jail. If the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed, these dishonest people will be caught and put in jail. They did the scam of Corona, they did the scam of water life. Prabhu Scam in Shri Ram's temple too,"

"भाजपा सरकार के मुकदमों से मत डरना, इनके लाठियों और जेल से मत डरना। आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनेगी तो इन बेईमानों को पकड़-पकड़ कर जेल में डाला जाएगा। कोरोना का घोटाला इन्होंने किया, जल जीवन का घोटाला इन्होंने किया। प्रभु श्री राम के मंदिर में भी घोटाला कर रहे हैं"- @SanjayAzadSlnpic.twitter.com/Ur7RsRZwvj — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.