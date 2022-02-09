Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi talks about Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says government is working transparently

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with ANI begins. PM Modi is going to discuss some important aspects on five states assembly election.

In the interview Modi talked about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, he said "State Govt gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge SC wanted for probe. State govt is working transparently."

Speaking over the Pt Nehru in Parliament he said "Didn't speak against anyone's father/grandfather...I said what a former PM had said...It's the right of the nation (to know).They say we don't mention Nehru ji. If we do, then too there's difficulty.Don't understand this fear."

Taking a dig at opposition Modi said "We believe-for country's progress we've to address regional aspirations. I was a CM too,& understand states' aspirations. Earlier,leaders coming to India used to visit only Delhi,but I took them to different states."