Assembly Elections 2022: "Right now there is a need to protect democracy in the country" Patiala MP takes a dig at BJP

Gandhi said that he would be also favoring Congress as right now there is a need to protect democracy in the country which had been facing a threat amid polarisation of voters, “I am not in a position to contest any election. I have crossed the age of 70 and I have already said goodbye to electoral politics. I still remain active, though,” said Dr Gandhi.

On being asked if he was joining the Congress, he said, “I am not joining any party. Even if a party approaches me, I am firm on my view. I am favouring Congress at this stage as Congress needs to be supported, so that democracy in our country may be saved. The country needs to be saved from BJP, its old and new allies, and hidden allies like Kejriwal."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.