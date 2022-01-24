Assembly Elections 2022: "We will come to power in Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab" : Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that his party will win Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab elections and BJP will lose in Uttar Pradesh, "We will come to power in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Bharatiya Janata Party will not win elections in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections" he said.

Earlier the Congress leader commented on failed alliance talks of Shiv Sena with Congress he said "The high command takes the decision on it (an alliance). To stop BJP in Maharashtra, Sonia Gandhi helped them (Shiv Sena, NCP). In other states, Congress's situation is good. So, there is no need to take them (Shiv Sena & NCP) together,"

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.