Atishi interacts with National Law University students 

New Delhi, July 23 Delhi Education Minister Atishi attended the orientation of National Law University (NLU) on Sunday.

On this occasion, Atishi said that the five years of college will give them an opportunity for all students to explore their intellectual potential, broaden their horizons, and acquire not only legal knowledge but also critical thinking skills that will shape them into compassionate and responsible legal professionals.

"You must make the most of this time, engage in rigorous studies, participate in extracurricular activities, and contribute to society positively. Your journey at this esteemed institution will be transformative, equipping you to bring about positive changes in the legal landscape and society as a whole," she said.

The minister said that she believed that during the five years of a law degree, it was crucial to keep in mind the profound significance of the country's Constitution.

"The Indian Constitution written by Dr. B.R Ambedkar is more than just a book; it embodies a dream for many, irrespective of their caste, religion, region, or language. It promises equality and justice for all citizens of the country," she said.

For the academic year 2023, about 20,000 students appeared in the competitive examination -- All India Law Entrance Test (AILET).

A total of 123 students have joined through merit. This includes students from 18 states of India and foreign students from the USA, Canada, and Nepal.

