Atul Kumar Anjan Dies: Senior CPI Leader Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Atul Kumar Anjaan, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away at 69 after battling advanced-stage cancer. Anjaan, recognized for his commitment to social justice, breathed his last in Lucknow on Friday morning, May 3.Anjaan's political journey began in his early 20s, assuming leadership roles in student unions.

He served as the president of the National College Students Union in 1977 and later led the Lucknow University Students' Union until 1984. Anjaan's advocacy for students and his fluency in multiple languages earned him respect in leftist circles. His dedication to leftist ideology was evident during his university days, notably in his involvement in the historic Police-PAC revolt in Uttar Pradesh.