Aus states warn of dam outflows, flooding risks

Sydney, May 23 Australia's states on Monday warned of flooding risks due to dam outflows as a result of continued heavy rainfall.

Due to continuing rain in the catchment areas, outflows have increased from more than 20 dams in the state of Queensland, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seqwater, the state's bulk water supply authority, started to drain down the flood storage compartment of discharged dams on Monday.

Releases from Wivenhoe Dam, Southeast Queensland's largest water storage, are likely to continue until Thursday, subject to further rainfall within the catchment.

Australia's east coast has already endured some repeated flooding in recent months and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned more floods could be expected.

People in surrounding areas of discharged dams were told to avoid potential hazards downstream of the dam, such as fast flowing or deep water near waterways and floodplains

The BoM also warned that the minor to moderate flooding in southeast Queensland may up to major in the south and southwest.

Meanwhile, a hazardous surf warning has been issued for the coastline of New South Wales (NSW), with the surf and swell conditions expected to make activities like rock fishing and boating dangerous.

"People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage. Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a life jacket," said NSW Police Force Marine Area Command.

Rainfall over catchments and rivers may continue to add risks for potential flood events in NSW.

The Wilsons River at Lismore, one of the worst-hit regions in the flood events in NSW this year, may reach the minor flood level on Monday afternoon.

In Western Australia (WA), a severe weather warning is also in place, as a low-pressure system will bring more severe weather to the capital of Perth and throughout most of the southwest land division.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast in Jurien Bay, a coastal town in the north of Perth, and it may extend to the Darling Scarp, a low escarpment running to the east of Perth. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 to 70 mm are possible.

People were told that slippery roads and gusty winds will make driving conditions dangerous in Perth on Monday.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services in WA advised that people should be alert and watch for hazards on the road, such as fallen power lines and loose debris.

