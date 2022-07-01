Australia ends Covid isolation payments amid new wave warning

Canberra, July 1 Australian Health Minister Mark Butler on Friday warned that Covid-19 isolation requirements would remain in place despite the end of pandemic leave payments.

The Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment scheme ended as planned on Thursday, meaning Austral who miss work due to being in coronavirus quarantine are no longer entitled to a lump sum payment from the federal government, reports Xinhua news agency.

Defending the move to end the scheme, Butler said the government could not afford to continue funding the payments, saying he "hoped" people would continue to isolate when required.

"We're going to have to start moving towards more normal programs that support the Australian community and people have been on notice about that for some time," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio.

Butler echoed a warning from health authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) on Wednesday that the country was facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections through July and August, urging as many people as possible to get their booster vaccines.

"Even if you caught Covid-19 in that big summer wave, where millions of Austral caught it, if you've only had two doses you are potentially susceptible to infection over coming months," he said.

Australia on Friday reported more than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases and over 30 deaths.

The new figures took the overall caseload and death toll to 8,132,210 and 9,900, respectively.

There were 3,267 cases being treated in hospitals, including 98 in intensive care.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor