Australia reveals 5-yr recovery roadmap of culture sector

Canberra, Jan 30 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday promised to make the arts accessible to all in a major overhaul of culture policy.

Earlier in the day, Albanese and Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts, revealed the government's five-year roadmap for the recovery of the arts and culture sector, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the national cultural policy, a new body, Creative Australia, will be established to oversee funding for artistic projects.

It also commits the government to regulating Australian content on streaming platforms, improving lending rights and incomes for Australian writers.

Albanese said the policy marks an end to a decade of calculated neglect of the arts.

"The arts cannot be left simply to those who can afford to do it. Art jobs are real jobs," he said in a speech.

"Doors must be opened so we can hear the great diversity of voices that have struggled to find an outlet."

For the first time a National Poet Laureate for Australia will be established.

The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) will fund long-term loans of its works to regional and suburban cultural institutions across the country.

Burke said the policy would bring drive, direction and vision back to the A$17 billion, which employs an estimated 400,000 Austral.

