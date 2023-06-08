Australian govt to outlaw Nazi hate symbols

Canberra, June 8 Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Thursday announced the government will introduce legislation next week to criminalise public displays of the Nazi hate symbols and ban the trade of items with the symbols imprinted.

Under Australia's Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment Bill, anyone caught breaching the new laws could face up to 12 months in jail, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ban includes, but is not limited to, the trade and public display of flags, armbands, t-shirts, insignia and the publication of symbols online promoting Nazi ideology.

