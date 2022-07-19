Austria's inflation hits 47-year high in June

Vienna, July 19 Austria's inflation rate has continued to soar, reaching 8.7 per cent in June, the highest level since September 1975, Statistics Austria said on Tuesday.

The June inflation rate was one percentage point higher than that in May, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Statistics Austria.

Statistics Austria said in a statement that rising fuel, food and household energy prices were the main drivers of inflation in June.

In particular, fuel prices in June jumped 63.2 per cent year on year.

In June, the Austrian government unveiled a package of long-term measures to combat the surging inflation, including increasing social benefits for the unemployed and other vulnerable groups.

