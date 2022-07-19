Ayodhya seer tries to 'purify' Lulu mall, detained

Lucknow, July 19 The controversy over the issue of offering namaz in Lulu Mall in Lucknow refuses to die down.

Mahant Paramhans Das of Ayodhya was taken into custody on Tuesday when he reached the Lulu Mall carrying water to purify the Mall.

He was prevented from entering onto the mall and this led to a minor scuffle with the police personnel.

The seer told reporters that if saints are not being permitted into the mall, then it should be shut down.

Paramhans Das is known for creating controversies at regular intervals. Recently, he was prevented from entering into the Taj Mahal and performing puja. Earlier, he had written to the President demanding a Hindu Rashtra.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already pulled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside Lulu mall in Lucknow.

He has directed the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.

"Officials should take the matter seriously and such disorder will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly," he said.

The chief minister said that Lulu mall, a business establishment, had been turned into a political hotbed.

"Unnecessary statements were being made by certain people and demonstrations being organised to obstruct the movement of people visiting the mall. No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organising prayers or other events," he has directed.

