Baffled by the manner CPI(M)'s Sachin Dev is defaming me: Kerala MLA Rema

Thiruvananthapuram, March 18 K.K. Rema, MLA of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), a friendly ally of the Congress-led Opposition, has approached the Kerala Assembly Speaker and Cyber Wing of the state Police with a complaint against CPI(M) legislator Sachin Dev for allegedly "defaming" her.

"There seems to be an organised attack on me and I am deeply baffled by the way a CPI(M) legislator Sachin Dev, who represents the constituency next to mine (in Kozhikode district) has come out with a social media post, maligning my image," said Rema.

Dev is the husband of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor- Arya Rajendran.

Rema became a target after she took part in a protest outside the office of the Speaker- A.N.Shamseer's office inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex early this week.

"Sachin has shared a post in the social media that I was faking an injury suffered while being dragged by the Watch and Ward staff during our protest. I was first taken to the clinic in the Assembly complex with a swollen arm and the referred to the state-run General Hospital. I was asked to keep my arms in a sling. Later, I reached the hospital and the orthopaedist, after an X-ray, put my hand in a cast," said Rema.

"Later, I realised that Dev shared my picture on social media calling the injury 'fake' and now I am being trolled for no reason. He represents the constituency adjacent to mine. Least he could do was to find out the truth before maligning my image," added Rema.

Rema happens to be the widow of T.P.Chandrasekharan, a former firebrand leader of the CPI(M), who left the party and formed his own, turning out to be the strongest critic of the Left party.

Chandrasekheran was murdered by a group of attackers near his house in Kozhikode in 2012 and eleven people, including three local CPI(M) leaders, were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with it.

Even after the murder of her husband, Vijayan had called him a "renegade", a remark that had come under huge attack from numerous quarters.

Responding to the development, CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan on Saturday defended Dev saying it seems Rema has got the wrong arm plastered.

