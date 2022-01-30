Baghel following PM Modi's footsteps: BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal after Chhattisgarh announces construction of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Brijmohan Agrawal on Saturday said that Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Baghel announced the construction of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur.

"If anyone is the most favourite leader of Bhupesh Baghel ji, then it is Modi ji and whatever work Modi ji does, it is also done in Chhattisgarh, I congratulate Baghel ji for the good sense that has prevailed over him, best wishes to him," Agrawal told ANI.

"In all these years, Congress did not remember to build a war memorial for the soldiers who lost their lives. But today, when they are realizing that country is angry with them due to this and that Modiji is honouring those soldiers by constructing Amar Jawan Jyoti, they are also doing the same," he added.

On Rahul Gandhi laying the foundation stone of an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, he said, "It is a good thing because till date he has not done any good work in the whole country, now at least Bhupesh Baghel ji is giving him an opportunity."

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday.

According to an official statement, Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed in the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces, Mana, Raipur. The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will continue to be lit in honour of the martyrs.

He will perform 'bhoomi poojan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for the memorial on February 3.

Earlier in January, the Centre merged Amar Jawan Jyoti or the "eternal flame" for soldiers at India Gate with the torch at the National War Memorial in a ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor