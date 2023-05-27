Baltic PMs, German Chancellor meet in Tallinn

Riga, May 27 The Prime Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Estonian capital Tallinn on security issues, according to a spokesman for the Latvian Prime Minister.

A bilateral meeting between Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Scholz on Friday was followed by a working dinner attended also by Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, Xinhua news agency reported.

Topics discussed included foreign and security policy, preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius of Lithuania, and energy policy.

Speaking at a news conference following the talks with the Baltic Prime Ministers, Scholz commended good cooperation between the three Baltic countries and Germany in the framework of NATO and the European Union.

