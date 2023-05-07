"Ban 'The Kerala Story in Jharkhand, film against state's culture," Congress MLA Irfan Ansari

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 7 : Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari on Sunday demanded a ban on the film 'The Kerala Story' in the state and said that such films are against the culture of Jharkhand.

While talking to , Irfan Ansari said, "BJP people are sitting in movie theatres and applauding the movie. They should focus on real issues. I demand a ban on 'The Kerala Story'. Such acts of BJP will not be tolerated in the state".

He further stated that this movie is against the culture of Jharkhand.

"Earlier movies focused on how to live in harmony. People used to learn that. What will people learn after watching this movie? This is against the culture of Jharkhand. Their director is associated with BJP. I demand a ban on film and FIR registered against the film director," he said.

He also pointed out that whenever elections are around the corner in any state, BJP will release such kinds of films.

"Always around elections, BJP will release such kind of films. They have lost the trust of the people," he said.

Earlier today Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that The Kerala Story is not just a film, it also exposes people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism.

"The Kerala Story is not just a film. There are some people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism, and their face has been exposed in this film," said Thakur.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka on Friday launched an attack on the Congress and accused the Opposition party of opposing "The Kerala Story" film, which he said exposed the consequences of terrorism.

"The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists", the PM said adding that Congress is standing with terrorists who are trying to ban the film.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

