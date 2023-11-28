Bangladesh: BNP calls for blockade on Wednesday, shutdown on Thursday

Dhaka, Nov 27 Bangladesh opposition party BNP on Monday called for a nationwide blockade on Wednesday, followed by a complete shutdown on Thursday.

“We have called for a nationwide blockade on Wednesday and a complete shutdown on Thursday,” BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the blockade will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and end at 6 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a complete shutdown.

The Bangladesh opposition parties have observed blockades in seven phases asking the incumbent government to quit and hold the next general elections under supervision of a non-partisan administration.

However, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana had said that even if the BNP decides to participate in the general elections, polls must be held by January 28, at the latest.

Later, it was announced that Bangladesh will go to the polls on January 7, 2024.

“It is imperative that they (BNP) participate within the stipulated election period, as outlined in the constitution. There is no provision to extend the schedule beyond January 28,” Sultana had said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has asked all the candidates to file their nomination by November 30.

The commission will scrutinise the nomination papers from December 1 to 4. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted between December 5 and 6, and if any candidate wants to withdraw, he/she can do so by December 17.

Regarding installation of CCTV cameras at the polling centres, she said: “We are currently not in a position to install the CCTVs as no company has the capacity to install a vast number of cameras."

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has also announced the list of the candidates, who will be in fray for the general elections.

Meanwhile, two buses were set ablaze in Dhaka's Shyamoli area on Monday afternoon.

“Two units of firefighters were rushed to the scene which doused the blaze,” Shahjahan Sikder, Deputy Assistant Director (media cell) of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, told IANS.

