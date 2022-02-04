Battle for UP: 5 held for killing minister's aide

Mathura (UP), Feb 4 The Mathura police have arrested five persons, including two alleged shooters, hired for killing a BJP worker and village head, Ramveer Singh, an aide of Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary.

Ramveer Singh was shot dead on Wednesday. The shooters had been reportedly hired by Singh's opponent who had unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Panchayat polls against him.

The motive behind the killing was to force a bypoll and subsequently get a grant of Rs 21 crore after winning the polls, police said.

Police have arrested the mastermind Anmol Pehalwan, 28, who contested the Paingaon village panchayat elections against Singh, along with his two accomplices Rohtash and Daan Singh and a shooter Monu Jat.

During interrogation, Monu Jat told police about his accomplice, Shivam Thakur, who was arrested after being injured in an encounter with the police on Thursday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that during interrogation, Anmol told police that he had a long-standing "power struggle" with Ramveer Singh, whether it was panchayat elections or some local issues.

He admitted to hiring the shooters for killing Ramveer as he wanted to finish the latter's influence in the village.

Anmol had paid token money from the contract amount of Rs 1 lakh and had also promised them to give some share from Rs 21 crore once he got hold of the money after winning elections. He also promised them partnership in a toll contract.

The SSP said that with the help of eyewitnesses, the police got clues of the accused's appearance and the direction they fled after shooting Singh. Police followed all CCTV footage and spotted them in Bharatpur and from there, they moved to Haryana's Mewat. Their faces were identified after they removed their monkey caps which they wore at the time of committing the crime.

"As Singh used to visit Shani temple on Saturday, Rohtash informed Anmol about his presence at the temple. Subsequently, Anmol called a shooter Monu Jat and used a code language 'Prachar Ke liye nikal jao' (leave for campaigning)," said the SSP, adding that he was shot dead by the shooters.

Police have recovered a pistol and two country made pistols from their possession.

