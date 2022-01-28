Battle for UP: Another Cong candidate quits, accuses leader of harassment

Badaun (UP), Jan 28 Trouble for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh does not seem to stop.

Farha Naeem, party candidate from Sheikhupura constituency in Badaun, has refused to contest elections alleging that the party's district president "makes obscene remarks against her as a woman and against her community".

Naeem also quit the Congress, saying she "does not feel safe in the party because of people like him".

However, district president Omkar Singh has refuted the allegations and said "someone is using Farha Naeem to defame Congress".

A teary-eyed Farha announced her resignation from the Congress and said she was thankful to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for fielding her from the seat.

She claimed that Singh makes obscene remarks quite often and had even raised questions about her character.

Naeem said: "I got strength from Priyanka Gandhi, but Omkar Singh called me a 'Muslim woman' and used all tactics to throw me out of Badaun district. I cannot contest the elections as I don't feel safe as a woman under the leadership of Singh. I have quit Congress to send a message to Priyanka Gandhi about the situation here."

Meanwhile, Omkar Singh has said: "What is happening is disheartening. I am a senior citizen, and if there is any truth in her allegations, she should produce evidence. Two other women have also got party tickets, and I have inaugurated their offices. I never opposed it when the party sought my opinion on giving the poll ticket to Naeem. It seems she was asked to do all this by someone who wants to defame the Congress party."

