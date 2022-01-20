Battle for UP: Chandra Shekhar to contest against Yogi

Lucknow, Jan 20 In a major development, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad will contest from Gorakhpur as Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chandra Shekhar had announced his decision to field candidates in around 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh after his alliance talks with Samajwadi Party failed.

Though the battle between Yogi Adityanath and Chandra Shekhar will mainly be one of perception, the Bhim Army hopes that other opposition parties will not field their candidates in Gorakhpur and support Chandra Shekhar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor