Battle for UP: Cong candidate fighting fit despite injuries

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 8 Mathura is among the few seats where the Congress is fighting fit even though its candidate is not exactly fit.

The Congress candidate from Mathura, Pradeep Mathur, suffered multiple fractures in his left arm on January 16.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi where he was advised an orthopaedic surgery but that would have meant hospitalisation for at least one week.

The four-term MLA got the procedure postponed and will now be admitted to the hospital on February 11, a day after polling in Mathura.

"Doctors found multiple fractures in my humerus (bone in upper arm) and suggested a procedure to fix it with plates and nuts. But that would have kept me away from electioneering for a week. I got it fixed temporarily and returned to campaigning," he said.

At present, Mathura is represented by Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, who is also in the fray.

Mathur, who was elected from Mathura for the first time in 1985 and represented the seat for three consecutive terms 2002, 2007 and 2012 is confident of making a comeback.

"People have seen the work done by the BJP in the past five years and want a change. I am getting overwhelming support and with the love of the people, I hope to regain my seat," he said.

