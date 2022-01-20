Battle for UP: Congress poster girl to join BJP

Lucknow, Jan 20 Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh, may join the BJP soon.

BJP sources said that she visited the party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, triggering speculation of her joining the saffron party.

Maurya said, 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has been rendered as a mere slogan because "as a 'ladki', I was not allowed to contest elections because I could not pay bribe'.

She claimed that instead of giving the ticket to her, it was given to a person who joined the party just a month back.

"I completed all formalities but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground," said Maurya.

Maurya said she has been relentlessly working in the Sarojini Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency for over a year, but was denied a ticket.

"We were used as a pawn to woo women and people from the backward community. Very soon you will see me and members of my community with the BJP," she said.

Maurya's social media profile, categorically describes her as Mahila Congress vice-president, doctor and social worker. It also refers to 170, Sarojini Nagar Vidhan Sabha, an Assembly seat in Lucknow.

In a 'pinned' tweet posted on January 14, Maurya alleged Congress' 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign was nothing, but a hoax. "People will say if you do not get the ticket, then you are bound to say this. Investigate and find out yourself. We were told to prepare for 2024. Congress has not been able to beat the 'jumlas' of BJP," she said in the tweet.

