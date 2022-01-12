Battle for UP: Police begins vigil on social media

Lucknow, Jan 12 The Uttar Pradesh Police have formed a 'digital monitoring cell' that would remain functional round-the-clock from Wednesday.

Additional director general (ADG) police, law and order, Prashant Kumar, said, "Whenever an objectionable post would be detected by the cell, it will immediately alert range and zonal police social media in charges, which will further revert to the specific district where action will be taken. If the case is sensitive then it will be ensured that a video of an officer is posted on time."

The cell, which already had around 31 policemen headed by an additional Superintendent of police (SP) rank officer, will now have 15 specialised policemen, taking the number to 46.

According to the officer, the digital cell of the police has been strengthened to curb the mad rush of fake information, inflammatory posts and violations of the model code of conduct.

All the social media cells active both at the district, range and zonal levels have been instructed to keep a vigil on posts that could vitiate the atmosphere during elections.

A separate campaign will be run by the UP Police to spread awareness about the electoral process and the model code of conduct with slogans, posters, poems and hashtags on social media.

The Twitter handle of UP police @UPPViralCheck will also remain active to keep a check on fake information.

A C-Plan app is also being operated by the DGP control room working under the additional director general of police, law and order, in which 10 elite people of each village have been linked with their mobile numbers.

"It will not only help in maintaining peace and order in the village but will also prove helpful in tackling the menace of fake information and also for dissemination of correct information," he said.

