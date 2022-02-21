Battle for UP: Priyanka holds roadshow in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 21 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Lucknow for the party candidates.

As her convoy meandered through the streets from the Chinhat area, thousands thronged to see her. The crowds waved enthusiastically and cheered her.

A number of youths were seen wearing T-shirts with Priyanka's photograph printed on it.

Congress candidate from Bakshi Ka Talab seat accompanied Priyanka during the first phase of the roadshow.

Lucknow goes to polls on February 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor