Battleground Goa: 37 re-contesting MLAs show 64% assets increase, Cong's Lobo highest at Rs 38.31 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 In poll-bound Goa, Michael Vincent Lobo of the Congress has declared assets worth Rs 92.91 crore, registering a maximum increase of Rs 38.31 crore compared to Rs 54.59 crore in 2017, even as the average percentage growth in assets for 37 re-contesting MLAs stood at 64 per cent during the same period.

This was revealed in an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls in Goa.

There are 37 MLAs from different parties who are re-contesting this time. The average assets of these 37 MLAs, including Independents, in 2017 was Rs 10.24 crore, which rose to Rs 16.77 crore in 2022.

The average asset growth in five years (2017-2022) for these 37 re-contesting MLAs is Rs 6.53 crore, with a percentage growth of 64 per cent.

Among individuals, Michael Vincent Lobo of the Congress, who represents the Calangute Assembly constituency, has declared maximum increase in assets with a rise of Rs 38.31 crore, from Rs 54.59 crore in 2017 to Rs 92.91 crore in 2022.

Likewise, the assets of Atanasio Monserrate of the BJP, who represents the Panaji Assembly constituency, increased by Rs 26.87 crore, from Rs 21.61 crore in 2017 to Rs 48.48 crore in 2022, while the assets Goa Forward Party MLA from Fatorda, Vijai Sardesai, rose by Rs 22.40 crore, from Rs 14.75 crore in 2017 to Rs 37.16 crore in 2022.

When it comes to party-wise increase in assets, the BJP with 22 MLAs has shown an increase of 62.02 per cent. The average assets of these MLAs in 2022 was declared at Rs 15.14 crore as against Rs 9.34 crore in 2017, registering an increase of Rs 5.79 crore.

There are five Independents who in 2022 have assets worth Rs 11.95 crore, compared to Rs 7.73 crore in 2017, registering an increase of Rs 4.21 crore (54.5 per cent).

The Congress has four such MLAs, whose assets in 2022 stood at Rs 29.37 crore, compared to Rs 17.43 crore in 2017, showing an increase of Rs 11.93 crore (68.45 per cent).

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has two 2 MLAs who in 2022 have assets worth Rs 19.07 crore, up from Rs 11.90 crore in 2017, registering an increase of Rs 7.16 crore (60.14 per cent).

The Goa Forward Party has just one MLA who is contesting again. His assets in 2022 are Rs 37.16 crore, up from Rs 14.75 crore in 2017, an increase of Rs 22.40 crore (151.87 per cent).

The NCP too has just one MLA who is re-contesting; his assets grew from Rs 9.19 crore in 2017 to Rs 11.75 crore in 2022, showing an increase of Rs 2.55 crore (27.78 per cent).

The Trinamool Congress has one MLA whose assets in 2022 have been declared at Rs 13.96 crore, slightly more than Rs 13.06 crore in 2017, an increase of around Rs 90 lakh (6.9 per cent).

The Aam Aadmi Party's lone MLA who is contesting again has assets worth Rs 9.19 crore in 2022, up from Rs 4.12 crore in 2017, an increase of Rs 5.07 crore (123.02 per cent), the ADR analysis showed.

