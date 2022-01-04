B'desh earns nearly $25 from exports in H1 of 2021-22 fiscal

Dhaka, Jan 4 Bangladesh's total exports in the first half of the current 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022) reached nearly $25 billion, up 28.41 per cent year on year, according to the latest official data on Tuesday.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data posted on its website showed that Bangladesh earned $24,698.55 million from exports in the July-December period, compared to $19,233.45 million a year earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the total earnings, the EPB data showed the country's income from ready-made knitwear and woven garment items surged 28.02 per cent to $19.90 billion during the cited period.

In the first half of the current 2021-22 year, the EPB data showed knitwear garment export growth increased 30.91 per cent to $11.16 billion, while woven garments rose 24.50 per cent to $8.74 billion, compared with the same period of last fiscal year.

With hefty growth in garment exports, Bangladesh shipped goods worth $4.91 billion in December, which was 48.27 per cent higher than the same month a year ago.

Bangladesh set its export target in 2021-22 fiscal year at $43.50 billion, including $35.14 billion from ready-made garment products, which usually account for about 85 per cent of the national shipment in a year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor