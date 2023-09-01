Be ready for more attacks, govt nervous with INDIA strength: Kharge at INDIA meet

Mumbai, Sep 1 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the third INDIA meeting on Friday asked the alliance partners to be ready for more attacks from the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days due to vendetta politics and said "INDIA strength is making the government nervous".He also targeted the BJP and the RSS for increase in hate crime in the country and also accused it of trying to keep the states under check.

Addressing the INDIA bloc leaders here on second day of the meeting, Kharge said, "The success of both our meetings first in Patna and second in Bengaluru can be measured by the fact that the Prime Minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery."

"We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the more ground INDIA alliance gains the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against the opposition leaders.

He cited the example of the central agencies actions in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and recent actions in the states of Jharkhand and in Chhattisgarh.

"Today every section of our society -- be it the farmers, youth, women, the marginalised, middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs and even journalists -- all have been at the receiving end of BJP’s authoritarian misrule and 140 crore Indians are looking towards us with hope to relieve them of their miseries," Kharge said targeting the government.

Hitting back at the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, "The communal poison that the BJP and RSS have spread over the last nine years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against innocent school children. It is no surprise that when people involved in gruesome rape are released and felicitated in one part of the county, it encourages horrific crimes and parading of naked women in the other. In Modiji’s India the wife of a Kargil brave heart is also not spared."

Kharge was referring to the recent killing of four people in train by an RPF constable, naked parading of women by a mob in Manipur, release of Bilkis Banu rape accused.

"It is the BJP govt’s apathy towards the marginalised that makes their leaders urinate on poor tribals and dalits and the culprits are left to roam freely," he said referring to the Madhya Pradesh's incident.

Slamming the government further, the Congress leader said that the Central government headed by the "Prime Minister wants to keep states under check".

"States are being denied their share of the tax revenues. MGNREGA dues to Opposition ruled states are not being given. Special grants and state specific grants are not released as per recommendation of the Finance Commission. Investors are forced to move their investments and projects out of opposition ruled states to states ruled by the BJP," he said.

He also referred to former party president Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Thursday questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on alleged stock manipulation by Adani Group.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) demanded a JPC probe into charges of round tripping and reports of Opaque Investment from Mauritius based Company. It is unexplainable why the Prime Minister is not getting the matter investigated?" Kharge questioned.

Kharge alleged that the BJP wants complete control on agencies and institutions -- it is adamant on controlling the appointment of ED Chief, the CBI Director, Election Commissioners or even judges of courts across the country.

"Through the course of the three meetings INDIA alliance has successfully held the government accountable both within and outside Parliament as a united front. Our strength makes the government nervous and which is why it has further bulldozed important bills in Parliament, suspended our MPs on flimsy grounds, filed privilege motions against us, switched off our mikes, not allowed cameras to cover our protests and blatantly censored our speeches on Sansad TV," he said.

He also said that he would like to end on a positive note as the people of this country are our hope.

