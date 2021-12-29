Bengal Guv calls Mamata autocratic, accuses her of using offensive language

Kolkata, Dec 29 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar continued his tirade against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress in general. Uploading a video of a speech of Mamata Banerjee, Dhankhar accused the chief minister of using utmost foul 'vituperative language' defaming and insulting the Governor and being autocratic.

Posting a video of the chief minister's rally in Goa on December 16, Dhankhar said, "Your stance 'Raj Bhawan Mein Eik Raja', while being on a political trip to Goa, is hurtful and not in sync with constitutional norms or fact scenario. Seek to engage with you on this count as we both constitutional functionaries must act in harmony to serve people in dire need. Am sure you will accord priority to this and spare time for urgent interaction."

The Governor was referring to the chief minister's speech where she without taking the name said, "Raj Bhawan mein ek raja baitha hai. Kiya nehi bolta hain. BJP ka president se bhi bada. All India President BJP ka - aisa baat karta hain (There is a king who sits at Raj Bhawan. What doesn't he say? He is even bigger than the President of BJP. He speaks as if he is the All-India President of BJP.)

The Governor on his Twitter handle wrote: "Stunned @MamataOfficial 'Raj Bhawan mein ek raja baitha hai' stance, while on a political visit to Goa- unexpected act of impropriety. On Dec 16 urged CM for interaction as constitutional functionaries must act in harmony to serve people".

In a separate message, the Governor wrote: "Neither "law unto oneself" nor 'state within state' governance @MamataOfficial can be constitutionally sanctified. CM continually in breach of "duty" under Article 167 & politicized bureaucracy under Article 166".

"Functionaries @AITCofficial and Ministers @MamataOfficial have publicly used the most foul vituperative language defaming & insulting the Governor. Undeterred by these would continue to earnestly work to secure governance as per constitution & law. Present scenario alarmingly worrisome," he added.

However, there was no reaction available from Trinamool Congress.

