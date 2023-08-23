Bengal Guv takes jibe at Bratya Basu for holding him responsible for JU fiasco

Kolkata, Aug 23 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday took a subtle jibe at state Education Minister Bratya Basu for holding him responsible for the recent fiasco at Jadavpur University (JU) over the ragging death of a fresher on August 10.

“I am very glad that someone acknowledges that I am a responsible Governor. Thank you,” Bose said on Wednesday to media queries on his reaction to Basu's statement blaming the Governor for the JU fiasco.

“The Governor removed the earlier Vice Chancellor of JU. Now, the Governor has appointed a new VC, whose report on the unfortunate incident has not satisfied the University Grants Commission (UGC). I am in favour of free thinking. But there is a difference between free thinking and arbitrariness,” Basu had said on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Already a case is going on in the Supreme Court over the Governor’s decision to appoint JU faculty member Buddhadeb Sau as the interim VC amid the ragging death fiasco.

The state government has moved the apex court challenging the appointment. The apex court has not stayed the appointment. but said that the hearing in the matter will continue.

A PIL in this matter has also been filed at the Calcutta High Court. However, the high court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam has observed that he will hear the PIL only after the Supreme Court makes a decision.

