Bengal model of governance to execute in Tripura: Trinamool

Agartala, July 11 Trinamool Congress (TMC) would implement the 'Bengal model of governance' in Tripura and it would continue its fight unless the BJP government voted out in the northeastern state, party leaders said here on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday set up its state party headquarters, two-and-a-half months after the party had announced a 132-member full-fledged committee in the state.

After Assam and Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress, headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday set up its Tripura state party headquarters in Agartala.

After the inauguration of the state party headquarters at Chittaranjan Road in the heart of the capital city, TMC's Tripura state in-charge Rajib Banerjee quoting party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, said: "Tripura is our next goal. We are following that. We would implement the Bengal model of governance into the state and continue to oust BJP from the governance."

All the social sector schemes launched by the Bengal government would be implemented in Tripura once the TMC came to power in the state after the early next year's assembly elections, he said.

TMC's Tripura state President Subal Bhowmik said that the people had been waiting for the day when the BJP would be voted out of power.

"Even last night, the ruling party tried to create obstructions to halt the inauguration of our party office. But the people of Tripura are with us and they want Mamata Banerjee's leadership to free Tripura of the oppressive BJP regime," Bhowmik said.

TMC's Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev highlighted how "democracy was being muzzled" in Tripura.

"In a democratic country, it took a political party one year to establish its own party office in another state. This was not due to the lack of our efforts but other reasons," he said.

We want to assure all sections of people that we will stand by their side and fight for them. We will fight the 2023 Assembly elections not through bullets or violence but through democracy," she said.

Senior TMC leader from Bengal Moloy Ghatak was also present at the event.

He said: "People of Tripura will have a place to raise their complaints and seek support in their struggle against the BJP government."

Bengal TMC Youth Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh said that the support by the common people to the party has given us the encouragement to continue our fight against the BJP government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor